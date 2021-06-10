Relevium Announces Maturity of the Outstanding Convertible Debenture Notes and Begins Negotiations With Debenture Holders

MONTREAL, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:“ RLV ”, OTCQB:“ RLLVF ” and Frankfurt: “ 6BX ”) (the “ Company ” or “ Relevium ”), announces today the maturity of its outstanding convertible debenture notes and that it has begun the process of negotiating their settlement with the debenture note holders.

As at December 31, 2020, the Company had a total of outstanding notes of $2,388,213 and the company has accrued a total of $382,739 in extension fees and related costs. The notes have been extended on a month-to-month basis until June 1, 2021, when the notes have matured and become due.

The Company and the debenture holders have begun a period of negotiation and settlement of the notes within the context of several transactions previously disclosed to the debenture-holders, which are subject to subject non-disclosure and confidentiality between lender and borrower.

These transactions remain privileged and undisclosed to the market and as such, the Company appealed to the TSX Venture Exchange and IIROC to enforce a trading halt until full disclosure of these transactions have taken place, thus protecting the rights of the company’s shareholders’ who remain unaware to date.

The Company and its management remain committed to updating the market as information becomes due for disclosure.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including cannabinoids, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and cannabinoids. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates in various segments including health, wellness, cannabinoid research and PPE business.

