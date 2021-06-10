 
Relevium Announces Maturity of the Outstanding Convertible Debenture Notes and Begins Negotiations With Debenture Holders

MONTREAL, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:“RLV”, OTCQB:“RLLVF” and Frankfurt: 6BX”) (the “CompanyorRelevium”), announces today the maturity of its outstanding convertible debenture notes and that it has begun the process of negotiating their settlement with the debenture note holders.

CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE NOTES AND TRADING HALT

As at December 31, 2020, the Company had a total of outstanding notes of $2,388,213 and the company has accrued a total of $382,739 in extension fees and related costs. The notes have been extended on a month-to-month basis until June 1, 2021, when the notes have matured and become due.

The Company and the debenture holders have begun a period of negotiation and settlement of the notes within the context of several transactions previously disclosed to the debenture-holders, which are subject to subject non-disclosure and confidentiality between lender and borrower.

These transactions remain privileged and undisclosed to the market and as such, the Company appealed to the TSX Venture Exchange and IIROC to enforce a trading halt until full disclosure of these transactions have taken place, thus protecting the rights of the company’s shareholders’ who remain unaware to date.

The Company and its management remain committed to updating the market as information becomes due for disclosure.

About Relevium Technologies
Relevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including cannabinoids, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and cannabinoids. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates in various segments including health, wellness, cannabinoid research and PPE business.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the timing and completion of the proposed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the assumptions that the Company will be able to apply for and ultimately obtain an ACMPR licence, the proposed business of Biocannabix will develop as anticipated, that the Company will raise sufficient funds to develop the Biocannabix business, and that the Company will obtain all requisite regulatory approvals.

