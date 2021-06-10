Terra Tech Corp. Executes an Agreement to Acquire SilverStreak Solutions Inc.

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC) ("Terra Tech" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has executed an agreement to acquire SilverStreak Solutions Inc. (“SilverStreak”). The closing of the transaction contemplated by the agreement is subject to certain closing conditions as set forth in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SilverStreak has a strong market position in the direct-to-consumer cannabis delivery (“DTC”) space in the greater Sacramento area, with twenty-two company owned vehicles and approximately 42,000 monthly customers in the approximate 100-mile radius in which they operate. SilverStreak was one of the first DTC companies in the Sacramento area and their experience, operational efficiency and company-owned assets make it one of the most successful DTC firms in the area. SilverStreak’s CEO, Sterling Harlan, is expected to consult with the Company for a period of six months after the close, which is expected to occur in approximately 90 to 120 days, during which he will work on transitioning SilverStreak’s operation and incorporate smoothly into Terra Tech’s operation.

Terra Tech's CEO, Frank Knuettel II, stated, "We are delighted to continue our expansion with the addition of this high-quality and well-run delivery service. We believe the synergies with Unrivaled’s existing brand portfolio and distribution operation makes enormous economic and operational sense. In addition, we expect to expand SilverStreak’s base of operations utilizing our existing assets in Northern and Southern California, with the intent to develop a statewide delivery operation giving us access to millions of California consumers.”

Knuettel continued, “This is the next step in our rebuilding initiative, and with our anticipated monetization of our Hydrofarm, we expect to expand our base of operations in the near future. I would like to thank Sterling and his team for the work they have done in building SilverStreak and being the next building block in our effort towards becoming the premier West Coast and Southwest operator of cannabis assets.”