BriaCell Therapeutics Announces Proceeds of US$12.88 Million from Warrant Exercises

Proceeds will be used to advance clinical and research and development pipeline and for general corporate purposes

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced today that it has received US$12.88 million in proceeds from investors exercising 2,425,300 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") at an exercise price of US$5.3125 per common share. The Warrants were issued as part of the units sold in the Company’s public offering that closed on February 26, 2021. The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Warrant exercises to further advance its clinical and research and development pipeline and for general corporate purposes.



“Last week, we disclosed our updated clinical survival data showing 12.0 months of overall survival benefit in advanced breast cancer patients who had previously failed a number of treatments prior to enrollment in our Phase I/IIa study,” said Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President and CEO. “We believe that our unique technology has the potential to transform the way advanced breast cancer patients are treated, and, now with additional cash, we will be able to advance our pipeline and explore applications of our platform technology in other types of cancer in addition to breast cancer.”