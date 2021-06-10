 
Quipt Home Medical to Participate at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on June 23rd – 24th

Sidoti Webcasted Presentation to be Held Thursday, June 24th

CINCINNATI, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the “Company” or “Quipt”) (NASDAQ:QIPT; TSXV:QIPT), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced that members of its management team will host a webcasted presentation and participate in 1x1 meetings at the upcoming Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on June 23rd – 24th.

Webcasted Presentation

Event: Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
Date:  Thursday, June 24, 2021
Time: 9:15am (ET)

The live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the investors' section of the Company’s website at www.Quipthomemedical.com. The webcast will also be available for replay on the Company's website following the event.

“With the successful completion of our Nasdaq listing behind us, now is the time for us to be active in sharing the exciting Quipt story with U.S. based investors in order to expand our shareholder base. With the most advantageous regulatory landscape in a decade, continued operating momentum, and strong organic growth, we could not be more bullish about the outlook for our company. Furthermore, we have a full pipeline of acquisition targets including larger opportunities that would provide us the ability to have a very active second half of the year,” commented Greg Crawford, CEO, and Chairman of Quipt.

ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services and making life easier for the patient.

