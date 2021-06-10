Sibannac, Inc. Returns 102,233,482 Reserved Shares Back to the Treasury

Under the Agreement, the Company agreed to issue shares of its common stock to CCI in exchange for payment to Liftetime in the aggregate amount of $432,000.00. Prior to its entering into the Agreement, CCI had purchased the accrued billings from Lifetime, pursuant to a claim purchase agreement authorized under section 3(a)10 of the Securities Act of 1933.

The branding campaign began in July 2020 when the share price was $.02. The Company is pleased to announce that CCI has completed the financing agreement and has sold through its position, allowing the Company to return the contracted reserved shares back to the treasury. As of the close of business on June 9, 2021, the share price was $.27, reflecting a 1,350% increase over the financing period and all the accrued debt has been fully retired.

The Company and Lifetime are continuing to build the brand assets under The Campus Co. , and will be announcing the launch of the highly anticipated, next generation wellness brand, very soon.

