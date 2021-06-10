 
checkAd

Sibannac, Inc. Returns 102,233,482 Reserved Shares Back to the Treasury

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 14:12  |  37   |   |   

Scottsdale, Arizona, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), announced the following:

On February 10, 2021 the Company entered into a debt financing Agreement with Continuation Capital, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“CCI”), to capitalize the product and branding efforts being spearheaded by Liftetime Branding on behalf of the Company.

Under the Agreement, the Company agreed to issue shares of its common stock to CCI in exchange for payment to Liftetime in the aggregate amount of $432,000.00. Prior to its entering into the Agreement, CCI had purchased the accrued billings from Lifetime, pursuant to a claim purchase agreement authorized under section 3(a)10 of the Securities Act of 1933.

The branding campaign began in July 2020 when the share price was $.02. The Company is pleased to announce that CCI has completed the financing agreement and has sold through its position, allowing the Company to return the contracted reserved shares back to the treasury.  As of the close of business on June 9, 2021, the share price was $.27, reflecting a 1,350% increase over the financing period and all the accrued debt has been fully retired.

The Company and Lifetime are continuing to build the brand assets under The Campus Co., and will be announcing the launch of the highly anticipated, next generation wellness brand, very soon. 
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

 This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sibannac, Inc. (the “Company”), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

Media Contact: IR@thecampusco.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sibannac, Inc. Returns 102,233,482 Reserved Shares Back to the Treasury Scottsdale, Arizona, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), announced the following: On February 10, 2021 the Company entered into a debt financing Agreement with Continuation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board