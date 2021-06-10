Barrick Confirms Per Share Distribution Amount for the First $250 Million Return of Capital Tranche

This follows the approval by shareholders at Barrick’s Annual and Special Meeting on May 4, 2021, of the total $750 million return of capital distribution. The remaining distribution of $500 million is expected to be effected in two equal tranches to shareholders of record on dates to be determined in August and November 2021.

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD )(TSX: ABX ) today confirmed that the per share amount of the first $250 million tranche of a return of capital distribution totalling $750 million to be paid on June 15, 2021 will be $0.1405117, based on the number of issued and outstanding shares as of the May 28, 2021 record date.

On June 15, 2021, Barrick will also pay a previously declared dividend of $0.09 per share for the first quarter of 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 20211.

“Our overall return to shareholders for 2021 is one of the highest in the industry and marks another milestone in our journey towards our objective of building the world's most valued gold company,” said senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth.

“Our strong balance sheet and cash flows, and our 10-year production outlook anchored by our Tier One2 gold assets, position us well to continue creating and delivering value to our investors and our other stakeholders.”

Endnote 1

The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors, and will depend on the company’s financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Endnote 2

A Tier One Gold Asset is an asset with a reserve potential to deliver a minimum 10-year life, annual production of at least 500,000 ounces of gold and total cash costs per ounce over the mine life that are in the lower half of the industry cost curve.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “will”, “position”, “continue”, “expect”, “commit”, “objective” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to the expected amount and timing of Barrick’s return of capital distribution, the expected delivery of significantly enhanced returns to shareholders in 2021 through the return of capital distribution in combination with Barrick’s quarterly dividend, and Barrick’s vision to build the world's most valued gold company and its ability to create and deliver value to its investors and other stakeholders.