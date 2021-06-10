Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. to Present at Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Conference

 
HAMILTON, Ontario, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it will participate in the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference from June 14-16. Reliq’s CEO, Dr. Lisa Crossley, will deliver the company’s investor presentation and engage in a fireside chat session on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 3:30pm ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.reliqhealth.com or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2647/41474 as of June 16, 2021. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Dr. Crossley will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which is scheduled for June 14 - 16, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dr. Lisa Crossley”

CEO and Director

About Reliq Health
Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

For further information please contact:

Company Contact
Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

US Investor Relations Contact
Investor Relations
Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
646-829-9701
shamsian@lythampartners.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.





