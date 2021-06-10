 
Catalyst Biosciences to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today announced that members of its executive management team will participate in fireside chats at the two investor conferences in June: Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference and the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference.

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Time: 1:30 PM Eastern Time
Webcast: JMP Webcast

Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Time: 11:20 AM Eastern Time
Webcast: RJ Webcast

An archived webcast of the presentations will be available for 90 days on the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About Catalyst Biosciences, the Protease Medicines company
Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. Our protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs, including MarzAA, a subcutaneously (SQ) administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. Our complement pipeline includes a preclinical C3-degrader program licensed to Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration, an improved complement factor I protease for SQ replacement therapy in patients with CFI deficiency and C4b-degraders designed to target disorders of the classical complement pathway as well as other complement programs in development.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements about, the potential benefits of products based on Catalyst’s engineered protease platform, and the Company’s collaboration with Biogen for the development and commercialization of a pre-clinical C3-degrader program dry age-related macular degeneration. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed as a result of COVID-19, competitive products and other factors, that trials may not have satisfactory outcomes, that additional human trials will not replicate the results from earlier trials, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of MarzAA, including the generation of neutralizing antibodies, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company's products will be higher than anticipated, including as a result of delays in trial enrollment, development and manufacturing resulting from COVID-19 and other factors, the risk that Biogen will terminate Catalyst's agreement, competition and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 6, 2021, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Ana Kapor
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.
investors@catbio.com





