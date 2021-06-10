BetterLife Pharma Retains Proactive Investors and Psychedelic Finance for Market Awareness

Proactive will provide editorial coverage of BetterLife’s news releases, generate feature articles based on interviews with company executives, and produce video interviews. Proactive’s first interview with BetterLife’s CEO, Ahmad Doroudian and newly appointed director, Henri Sant-Cassia, co-founder of The Conscious Fund, can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JOL8ssNGFg .

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“ BetterLife ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB : BETRF / FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company, is pleased to announce that it has retained Proactive Investors (“Proactive”) and Psychedelic Finance to broaden the Company's reach within a global investor network, as well as to assist with general market awareness.

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage with investors.

Psychedelic Finance will provide expanded marketing campaign, including social media support, market performance and news features.

About Proactive Investors

Proactive Investors enables companies and investors to connect intelligently. Proactive is one of the fastest growing financial media portals in the world, providing breaking news, commentary and analysis on hundreds of listed companies and pre-IPO businesses across the globe, 24/7.

About Psychedelic Finance

Psychedelic Finance operates a marketing company for its private and public partners, building strategic campaigns leveraging video, media and strategic introductions to its network.

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceuticals as well as drug delivery platform technologies. BetterLife is refining and developing drug candidates from a broad set of complementary interferon-based technologies which have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and human papillomavirus (HPV), and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat specific types of cancer.

Contact Information:

Ahmad Doroudian, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Ahmad.Doroudian@blifepharma.com

Phone: 604-221-0595



CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

No Securities Exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.