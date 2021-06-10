 
Blackwolf Stakes Multiple High-Grade Gold and Silver Targets, Southern Golden Triangle Belt in Southeast Alaska

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf" or the "Company") (TSXV:BWCG) is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired through staking, a 100% interest in numerous historic, high-grade gold-silver …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf" or the "Company") (TSXV:BWCG) is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired through staking, a 100% interest in numerous historic, high-grade gold-silver prospects and mines, located in the State of Alaska, north of the mining towns of Hyder, AK and Stewart, BC. Blackwolf Texas Creek and Cantoo Properties are located immediately west of the Premier Gold Project and south of the past-producing Scottie Gold and Granduc Copper Mines.

Very limited modern exploration has been performed in the area, with virtually none in the past 25 years. The majority of past exploration work and historic production occurred in the 1920's to 1950's. Of the multiple known mineral showings on the Properties, Blackwolf's priority targets include: 1) Solo Mine on the Texas Creek Property, where miners tunneled under glacial ice to explore for the source of electrum stringers identified in glacial transported boulders. Significant glacial melt has occurred in the area. 2) Cantoo Mountain, which is underlain by a synvolcanic intrusive that is potentially the metallogenic feeder to the Premier and Big Missouri epithermal gold-silver deposits. Numerous high-grade gold and silver values were returned by US government geologists collected during the early and mid-1990s.

"The Hyder area Properties cover some of the last unexplored areas of the Golden Triangle, with minimal modern exploration since an access road and bridges to the Texas Creek area were wiped out by the cataclysmic draining of a glacially dammed lake (jökulhlaup) in 1961. Veins of native electrum, a naturally occurring alloy of gold and silver that were identified at the margin of an icefield in the 1920's are of the same nature as the Brucejack and Premier mines and there has been obvious extensive glacial retreat since that time," said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of Blackwolf Copper and Gold. "Adding these Properties to our exploration pipeline is accretive to the value of our Company, particularly with our team's experience in the Golden Triangle and are complementary to our advanced-stage Niblack copper-gold-silver-zinc Project in southeast Alaska. Assays from recent underground drilling at Niblack are pending and are expected to be received shortly."

