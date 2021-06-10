Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) ("Komo"), is expanding its direct to consumer sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets.Komo launched its online direct to consumer eCommerce platform in March 2021, …

Komo launched its online direct to consumer eCommerce platform in March 2021, offering its delicious frozen plant based meals for direct delivery throughout Metro Vancouver, including 19 municipalities. SInce then it has expanded its reach by selling through Legends Haul, an online grocer that delivers to Vancouver Island, Sea to Sky and the Sunshine Coast in British Columbia.

Now, Komo is expanding its direct to consumer reach through participation in farmers markets throughout the Lower Mainland of British Columbia. To date, Komo has participated twice at the Coquitlam Farmers Market with strong consumer response, both times selling out of certain products. This weekend, Komo will be part of the Got Craft? Foodie Pop-Up Virtual Market from June 10 to June 13, 2021 where consumers can shop from a curated collection of delicious goods from local chefs.

"The response at the farmers markets has been amazing. It's been great to showcase Komo's products to new consumers who attend the markets looking for new brands," says Komo Comfort Foods CEO Jeffrey Ma. "Komo's hearty comfort foods are designed to appeal to people who love to eat well, allowing people to answer the everyday question of "What's for dinner?" with wholesome plant-based options.

"As a start-up, we are constantly trying to build brand awareness, learn about our customers, share our foods and get feedback about our messaging and products. The local markets allow us to do all this and more - it's a win-win-win scenario. Marketing online is important, but it can't replace the face-to-face we have with customers at these shows. We will also plan to use this avenue to test reception with new product concepts before scaling production commercially."

Komo is booked to attend Farmers markets every week throughout the summer to sell its delicious plant based products through its Komo booth, and allow consumers to meet the team. Komo will be at the following markets in British Columbia in June:

Thurs, June 10 - False Creek Farmers Market, 2 - 6pm

Wed, June 16 - Port Moody Farmers Market, 3 - 7pm

Wed, June 23 Downtown Farmers Market (Vancouver), 2 - 6pm

Sun, June 27 Coquitlam Farmers Market, 9am - 1pm

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is an emerging plant-based food company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals. At Komo, our mission is to share the love of plant-based foods through products that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreate vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie.