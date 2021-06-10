Infobird Selected by Leading Shoe Manufacturer, Zu Li Jian, to Support Improved Customer Experience

Digital customer solutions to enhance engagement with growing elderly economyBEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) ("Infobird" or the "Company"), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or …

Digital customer solutions to enhance engagement with growing elderly economy BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) ("Infobird" or the "Company"), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announced that Zu Li Jian, the leading shoe company for the elderly in China has selected Infobird's digital customer engagement solutions to support improvements to customer service, management and marketing. This announcement marks another successful customer award for Infobird's digital customer engagement solutions in the retail industry and is expected to provide new vitality to China's elderly economy and retail industry. Zu Li Jian will be able to view the customer experience across the retailer's operations, support its business transformation and help use data to drive decision making across its business. "Zu Li Jian has demonstrated their commitment to exceptional customer service through a better understanding of their customers' evolving needs. We are thrilled to be their technology partner on this journey," said Yimin Wu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Infobird.