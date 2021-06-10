Infobird Selected by Leading Shoe Manufacturer, Zu Li Jian, to Support Improved Customer Experience
Digital customer solutions to enhance engagement with growing elderly economy
BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) ("Infobird" or the "Company"), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announced that Zu Li Jian, the leading shoe company for the elderly in China has selected Infobird's digital customer engagement solutions to support improvements to customer service, management and marketing. This announcement marks another successful customer award for Infobird's digital customer engagement solutions in the retail industry and is expected to provide new vitality to China's elderly economy and retail industry. Zu Li Jian will be able to view the customer experience across the retailer's operations, support its business transformation and help use data to drive decision making across its business.
"Zu Li Jian has demonstrated their commitment to exceptional customer service through a better understanding of their customers' evolving needs. We are thrilled to be their technology partner on this journey," said Yimin Wu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Infobird.
As the pioneer in the manufacture and sale of elderly footwear in China, Zu Li Jian has successively obtained 245 patents in terms of utility models and appearance designs of elderly footwear. Zu Li Jian has over 2,000 specialty stores in all provinces, cities and counties across the country, and its online e-commerce platform has achieved full-channel coverage. At present, Zu Li Jian has developed footwear and clothing, daily necessities, and technology products for the elderly, and has become a global leader in consumer products for the elderly.
According to the latest census data for China, there are more than 260 million people over the age of 60 in the country, and the market for elderly products is substantial and growing rapidly. Moreover, with the iteration of the elderly, the new generation of active elderly is paying more attention to a healthy lifestyle, and their consumer behavior is becoming more diversified. In order to remain a leader in its existing market and to enter additional markets, Zu Li Jian is accelerating its digital deployment. The partnership with Infobird is an important initiative to promote digital transformation and the upgrade of Zu Li Jian's customer experience. Leveraging Infobird's digital customer engagement solutions, Zu Li Jian will be better able to fully explore the potential of the elderly and new markets.
