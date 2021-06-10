DE Lightspeed and Calix Quickly Open a World of Opportunity for Underserved Mississippi Residents, Exceeding Managed Wi-Fi Adoption Goal by 20 Percent

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that DE Lightspeed, a subsidiary of rural electric cooperative Delta Electric Power Association (Delta Electric) in Mississippi, is leveling the broadband playing field for residents of some of the country’s most underserved and economically challenged areas by delivering world-class, managed Wi-Fi services with Revenue EDGE. Powered by the industry-leading performance and speed of the Wi-Fi 6 certified GigaSpire BLAST systems, the company’s branded CommandIQ mobile app—DELightSpeed—and value-added EDGE Suites, the broadband service provider (BSP) has exceeded anticipated adoption rates by 20 percent in just eight months. Excited subscribers in previously underserved areas can now connect—some for the first time—to fast, reliable, and affordable fiber internet services delivered quickly and cost-effectively over a simplified network powered by the Intelligent Access EDGE.

According to an April 2021 report by Broadband Now, Mississippi ranks in the bottom 20 percent for U.S. states with broadband access. In 2019, Mississippi granted authority to electric cooperatives to enter the broadband market and deliver services via a subsidiary to help bridge the digital divide. As a result, Delta Electric established DE Lightspeed and received funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for a pilot project to deploy fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure to select rural areas of the state in desperate need of reliable, high-speed connectivity. The BSP began construction of a 416-mile fiber broadband network in late August of last year and, when completed just three months later, connected its first member nearly instantaneously thanks to the Calix Network Innovation Platform (AXOS), the foundation for Intelligent Access EDGE that enables BSPs of all types and sizes to deliver Always On broadband connectivity as well as turn up and provision services quickly and easily.

Following the successful pilot project, DE Lightspeed received additional funding from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) to continue building its FTTH infrastructure to cover the rest of its 13-county, 4,500 square mile coverage area over the next decade. As it expands, the BSP is reaching even more members with its exceptional managed Wi-Fi service offerings, enabled by the Revenue EDGE portfolio. Of the members who are using the DELightspeed mobile app alongside their GigaSpire BLAST systems to manage their connected home experience, 55 percent are tapping the value-added services of EDGE Suites applications ExperienceIQ and ProtectIQ, resulting in added visibility, security, and parental control across all connected devices in the home.