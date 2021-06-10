 
checkAd

DE Lightspeed and Calix Quickly Open a World of Opportunity for Underserved Mississippi Residents, Exceeding Managed Wi-Fi Adoption Goal by 20 Percent

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 14:25  |  49   |   |   

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that DE Lightspeed, a subsidiary of rural electric cooperative Delta Electric Power Association (Delta Electric) in Mississippi, is leveling the broadband playing field for residents of some of the country’s most underserved and economically challenged areas by delivering world-class, managed Wi-Fi services with Revenue EDGE. Powered by the industry-leading performance and speed of the Wi-Fi 6 certified GigaSpire BLAST systems, the company’s branded CommandIQ mobile app—DELightSpeed—and value-added EDGE Suites, the broadband service provider (BSP) has exceeded anticipated adoption rates by 20 percent in just eight months. Excited subscribers in previously underserved areas can now connect—some for the first time—to fast, reliable, and affordable fiber internet services delivered quickly and cost-effectively over a simplified network powered by the Intelligent Access EDGE.

According to an April 2021 report by Broadband Now, Mississippi ranks in the bottom 20 percent for U.S. states with broadband access. In 2019, Mississippi granted authority to electric cooperatives to enter the broadband market and deliver services via a subsidiary to help bridge the digital divide. As a result, Delta Electric established DE Lightspeed and received funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for a pilot project to deploy fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure to select rural areas of the state in desperate need of reliable, high-speed connectivity. The BSP began construction of a 416-mile fiber broadband network in late August of last year and, when completed just three months later, connected its first member nearly instantaneously thanks to the Calix Network Innovation Platform (AXOS), the foundation for Intelligent Access EDGE that enables BSPs of all types and sizes to deliver Always On broadband connectivity as well as turn up and provision services quickly and easily.

Following the successful pilot project, DE Lightspeed received additional funding from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) to continue building its FTTH infrastructure to cover the rest of its 13-county, 4,500 square mile coverage area over the next decade. As it expands, the BSP is reaching even more members with its exceptional managed Wi-Fi service offerings, enabled by the Revenue EDGE portfolio. Of the members who are using the DELightspeed mobile app alongside their GigaSpire BLAST systems to manage their connected home experience, 55 percent are tapping the value-added services of EDGE Suites applications ExperienceIQ and ProtectIQ, resulting in added visibility, security, and parental control across all connected devices in the home.

Seite 1 von 3


Calix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DE Lightspeed and Calix Quickly Open a World of Opportunity for Underserved Mississippi Residents, Exceeding Managed Wi-Fi Adoption Goal by 20 Percent Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that DE Lightspeed, a subsidiary of rural electric cooperative Delta Electric Power Association (Delta Electric) in Mississippi, is leveling the broadband playing field for residents of some of the country’s …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Terms of Rights Offering
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 per Share
FGEN Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 11, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud ...
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Twilio Segment Unveils Journeys, the First Customer Journey Builder for the New, Digital Era
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Net Promoter Score for United Communications Skyrockets To +72 Just One Year After Investing in Calix Revenue EDGE for Its Premium Wi-Fi Offering
20.05.21
Calix to Participate in Barrington Research 2021 Virtual Spring Investment Conference
19.05.21
Calix Removes Costly Barrier To Network Scalability and Security With Simplified Approach for Deploying End-To-End IPv6 Capable Networks
18.05.21
Delivering 50 Percent Cost Savings Over Cabinet Installs Just Got Simpler and Smarter With New Intelligent System Monitoring for Calix Intelligent Access EDGE Systems
13.05.21
Calix Sets the Stage for Omnichannel Marketing With Mailchimp Integration, the First of Many Integrations That Will Radically Simplify Campaign Execution Through Intelligent Automation
12.05.21
Latest Enhancements To Calix Support Cloud Ready Broadband Teams To Join Trailblazers Like Dobson Fiber in Achieving Industry-Leading Benchmarks Such As a 60 Percent Reduction in Truck Rolls