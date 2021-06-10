Walmart To Participate in the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that Brett Biggs, Walmart Inc. executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit on Tuesday, June 15, at 11:45 a.m. EDT. The virtual session will be webcast live through the "Events" link at stock.walmart.com. A transcript of this session will be made available and archived on the company’s website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005132/en/