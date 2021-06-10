Thesis Gold Announces Pricing and Increase of the Size of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public Offering to Up to $16 Million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (WKN: A2QQ0Y) (" Thesis " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce today the pricing of its previously announced overnight marketed offering (the “ Offering ”) and an increase to the size of the Offering to up to $16,000,000 from $12,000,000 due to investor demand by key investors.

The Offering will now be for gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 for common shares of the Company (the “Non-Flow Through Shares”) at a price of $1.50 per Non-Flow Through Share for the issuance of up to 6,666,666 Non-Flow Through Shares and gross proceeds of up to $6,000,000 for common shares of the Company which qualify as “flow-through shares” pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Flow-Through Shares”) at a price of $1.75 per Flow-Through Share for the issuance of up to 3,428,571 Flow-Through Shares, for combined aggregate gross proceeds of up to $16,000,000. The Flow-Through Shares and the Non-Flow-Through Shares are together, the "Offered Shares".

The Offering will be conducted through a syndicate of agents led by Clarus Securities Inc., and including Cormark Securities Inc., and P.I. Financial Corp (the "Agents"). There can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Agents an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to offer for sale up to an additional 15% of the Offered Shares on the same terms, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering, for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments. The Agents may exercise the Over-Allotment Option in respect of: (i) additional Flow-Through Shares; or (ii) additional Non-Flow-Through Shares; or (iii) any combination of additional Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow-Through Shares.

The Company expects to: (i) pay the Agents a cash commission (the "Agents' Fee") representing 6% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering, including any gross proceeds raised upon the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option; and (ii) issue to the Agents non-transferable broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant") entitling the Agents to acquire that number of Non-Flow-Through Shares equal to 6% of the total number of Offered Shares sold pursuant to the Offering (including the Over-Allotment Option). Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Non-Flow-Through Shares at any time for a period of 18 months from the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price equal to the Non-Flow-Through Shares offering price.