CEMATRIX Announces $8.1 Million in New Awards

Factoring in the $6.6M in converted and new contracts and sales completed to date, the Corporation’s backlog now totals $94.0 million. $21.3 million of the Corporation’s backlog is now Contracted and $72.7 million is Contracts in Process.

CALGARY, Alberta, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) (" CEMATRIX " or the " Company ") a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products announced that its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, which include CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. (“CCI”), MixOnSite USA Inc. (“MOS”) and Pacific International Grout Company (“PIGCO’) have executed $8.1 million in contracts, the majority of which were converted from contracts in process.

As of January 1, 2021, the Corporation’s Backlog is defined as Contracts plus Contracts in Process net of sales completed to date. Contracts in Process are defined as projects where the related contract is in office for review or signature; or signed and returned to the client for their signature; or is in the post award project submission process; or is awarded by letter of intent; or is awarded by some other form of written communication.

“We are pleased to announce that these projects are from across North America and include tunnel backfill, geotechnical and energy infrastructure projects” stated Jeff Kendrick, CEMATRIX President and CEO. “CEMATRIX’s Canadian bids to the end of May 2021 are 86% higher compared to 2019 and 2020 totals, providing further evidence that the Canadian market is rebounding after Covid-19 delays. The US bid pipeline also continues to remain strong and is expected to grow in the latter part of this year and into 2022 as the U.S. government pushes forward with its significant replacement infrastructure plan.”

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company. For more information please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.