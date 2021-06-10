SFLMaven Celebrates 18 Year Anniversary and Transition to Public Company

Company Celebrates Long Track Record of Success with Recent Public ListingFORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, announced that …

In 2003 Joseph Ladin, Chief Executive Officer of SFLMaven, founded the firm with the vision to become eBay's premium provider of luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events, SFLMaven rapidly forged a strong reputation within the eBay ecosystem, receiving the coveted Top Rated Seller badge and developing a close relationship with eBay corporate.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, announced that today marks the 18th anniversary since the founding of its eBay store on June 10 th , 2003 - having delivered an 18 year track record of consistently delivering exceptional value to high-end jewelry customers, spanning over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews.

"We have come a long way from our humble beginnings on eBay to the growing public company that we are today," said Joseph Ladin. "SFLMaven's success and growth are largely attributable to our ability to consistently deliver exceptional value to discriminating buyers week after week. Our ability to provide unparalleled customer service has also allowed us to deepen our relationships with the new and returning customers we've served over the last 18 years.

"Looking ahead to the next 18 years, we are expanding our inventory to better serve the newfound wealth that has been created in key global markets. On eBay, we continue to optimize our listings and deploy advertising campaigns, while working closely with eBay corporate for special promotions. Our recently launched public relations campaign is beginning to attract media attention and we believe it will help enhance consumer engagement as well.

"Today, I couldn't be prouder of what we have accomplished - this milestone, when taken in tandem with our projections for sales of at least $11 million in 2021, is a testament to our incredible team and network of trusted dealers. We are grateful to our loyal customers and look forward to serving them for years to come, as the demand for luxury jewelry continues to grow and we strive to create sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term," concluded Ladin.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC: SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store . For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com or follow the Company on Twitter at @sflmaven .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

