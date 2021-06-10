Viveve Announces Issuance of New Device and Methods Patent in U.S.

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently issued U.S. Patent …

"We are pleased to have secured the new patent for our Viveve® System in the U.S. The issued patent is the latest addition to our robust intellectual property portfolio, which was recently expanded by patents issued in two key Asia Pacific markets and a U.S. stress urinary (SUI) patent issued in the fall of last year," said Scott Durbin, Viveve's chief executive officer. "We look forward to continuing to advance our global clinical development and commercialization strategy supported by a strong intellectual property estate."

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently issued U.S. Patent No. 10,980,596 for Viveve's dual-energy technology device. The awarded patent further strengthens the Company's intellectual property portfolio and expands its patent claims in the U.S.

About Viveve

Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health. Viveve is committed to advancing new solutions to improve women's overall well-being and quality of life. The internationally patented Viveve® System incorporates Cryogen-cooled Monopolar Radiofrequency technology to uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate neocollagenesis in a single in-office session. In the United States, the Viveve® System is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis. International regulatory approvals and clearances have been received for vaginal laxity and/or improvement in sexual function indications in more than 50 countries.

Viveve continues to advance its clinical development program in SUI. Recently reported FDA approved changes to the U.S. pivotal PURSUIT trial protocol are intended to strengthen the overall study and its potential to achieve its primary efficacy endpoint. Study changes including an increase in the trial's size and more strict patient selection criteria were a result of guidance from Viveve's Clinical Advisory Board upon review of positive results from the Company's SUI feasibility and preclinical studies. Viveve received FDA approval of its IDE application to conduct the multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, sham-controlled PURSUIT trial for improvement of SUI in women in July 2020 and FDA approval of its requested amendments to the IDE protocol as reported on December 10, 2020. Initiation of the trial was reported on January 21, 2021 and subject enrollment is underway. If positive, results from the PURSUIT trial may support a new SUI indication in the U.S.