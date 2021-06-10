 
Cindy Salas Murphy, Founder & CEO of WithHealth, Participates in Dark Intelligence Group's COVID-19 STAT Intelligence Briefing #107

Autor: Accesswire
Murphy Discusses Telemedicine and the Clinical Lab - Pre and Post COVID-19, and Outlines On-Site Lab Processes and the Future of Telemedicine/Lab Partnerships

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a concierge precision healthcare company for employees, announces that Founder & CEO Cindy Salas Murphy will be the featured presenter on Covid19Briefings.com's LIVE CALL series on June 10, 2021, at noon Eastern. This call, titled Telemedicine and The Clinical Laboratory-Pre and Post COVID-19, explores the role of physicians via telemedicine in clinical oversight and workplace surveillance. Murphy explains how tele-nursing improves sample collection for on-site labs and details how to utilize texting to optimize patient results reporting.

Those interested in attending can register on the Covid19Briefings.com site here.

Murphy will spend some time detailing the pillars of WithHealth's Workplace Safety program:

  • Surveillance and Compliance: assessing employee health daily and providing reporting management and education
  • Covid Triage: Employees receiving access to WithHealth physicians when they are identified as being at risk
  • Testing: rt-PCR testing through CLIA licensed WithHealth lab or via on-site testing

She also walks listeners through the WithHealth client dashboard as well as enablement of text messaging for patient reporting, and shares some insights into the future of the telemedicine / laboratory relationship.

WithHealth is thrilled to highlight the ways in which the company is ushering healthcare into an era of greater efficiency and cost savings using innovative technology, and - most importantly - to be implementing more personalized care and healthier outcomes for employees.

AboutWithHealth,Inc.

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to fill a void of affordable, accessible, and convenient health care. WithHealth™ provides concierge precision healthcare for employees by utilizing genomics, Digital Twin/AI, care coordination and virtual care, to make healthcare personalized, affordable, proactive, and accessible.

For more information about WithHealth, Inc., please visit https://www.withhealth.com.

Corporate:
info@withhealth.com
p833-99-HEALTH

Chief Marketing Officer
Cindy Judd
cindy.judd@withhealth.com
p847-404-9962

Investors:
ClearThink
nyc@clearthink.capital
p917-658-7878

SOURCE: WithHealth Inc.



Disclaimer

