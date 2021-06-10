Galaxy Next Generation Issues Shareholder Update on 3-Year Anniversary of OTCQB Listing

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to provide the following Shareholder Update Letter.Dear …

Thank you for your continued support throughout our growth and these very exciting times. We are coming up on our 3-year anniversary together. Galaxy transitioned from a privately held company to an OTC company in June of 2018 and we have experienced major strides towards our long-term goals since then. Shortly after our transition we were able to quickly meet requirements to OTCQB from previously held ‘Pink' status and have maintained those requirements throughout the ups and downs of the market during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is our continued desire to ‘up' our listing status even more and continue to make vast improvements every quarter towards that goal.

In the last 3 years we have increased our development team, both through organic hiring and via acquisitions. We have added a team that is not only highly skilled but extremely enthusiastic. Since 2018, we have launched a multitude of new products, including an entire line specifically targeting other brands through an OEM channel. We have been awarded 2 patents, one in our ‘Interactive panel' line and the other in our ‘audio distribution and connectivity' line and are excited about what this will bring towards future long-term success. In addition, we have applied for 3 other patents related to our Bell, Intercom, and Paging solutions that are current in publication, pending issuance.

Also, since 2018 we have expanded our physical footprint. While we are headquartered in Toccoa, Georgia, we now have offices in Florida, Colorado, and Arizona with additional remote employees in Texas and Utah.

To date, our solutions have been sold into multiple states and even into other countries outside the US. When Galaxy was first founded, we supported 8 employees. We have now grown to over 25 full time employees, technicians, and consultants. And, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, we have sustained our employment count and made sure that our company culture was supported through these difficult times. You all, as shareholders, deserve accolades for supporting us and our employees as well. Due to the increase in financial support to school districts and government facilities, we are still actively recruiting new hires and hope to fill those positions quickly, in order to support the increase in interest of G2 products.