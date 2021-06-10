 
Perk Labs Announces Voting Results Following its Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting

Autor: Accesswire
10.06.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on curated specialty products and digital gift cards, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting "), held on June 9, 2021, at the offices of the Company, Suite 1755 - 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. At the Meeting, all matters put forward before the shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, dated May 4, 2021, were approved by a majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

1. Election of Directors

The five (5) nominees were elected as directors of the Company, to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:

 

Votes

For

% of

Votes Cast

- For -

Votes

Withheld

% of

Votes Cast

- Withheld -

Kirk Herrington

19,262,207

86.75

2,941,808

13.25

James Topham

19,281,307

86.84

2,922,708

13.16

Larry Timlick

19,238,831

86.65

2,965,184

13.35

Steve Cadigan

