Perk Labs Announces Voting Results Following its Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on curated specialty products and digital gift cards, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting "), held on June 9, 2021, at the offices of the Company, Suite 1755 - 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. At the Meeting, all matters put forward before the shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, dated May 4, 2021, were approved by a majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

1. Election of Directors