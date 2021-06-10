Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent with Bill Allen, Mark Advent, Open Realty Properties and Timberline Real Estate Partners To Develop Joint Las Vegas Project

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, …

Pent-up demand is widely anticipated to result in robust consumer-spending in sectors such as gaming, entertainment, hospitality and leisure. Las Vegas, known as America's adult playground, is anticipated to especially benefit from a consumer spending surge. With previous experience developing large-scale projects in the Las Vegas market, the partnership looks to capitalize on this potential boom.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VINO ), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to create a new strategic partnership with retail, hospitality, lifestyle, entertainment, leisure and gaming visionaries, Mark Advent, A. William ("Bill") Allen, Timberline Real Estate Partners and Open Realty Properties for the purpose of creating a Gaucho Group Holdings development and Gaucho Group Holdings brand extensions in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Commenting on the announcement, Scott Mathis, CEO and Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. said, "Gaucho Holdings is set to expand our growing portfolio, and develop and potentially acquire or invest in similarly positioned world-class assets. We believe in the long-term strength, uniqueness and financial viability of the Las Vegas market as a key international ‘Gateway City.' We are happy to announce our association with Messrs. Allen and Advent, whose track-records, successes and experiences with large scale projects and top-tier properties and brands are an enormous value-add for Gaucho and its family of brands and businesses. We look forward to this venture and are eager to work with the new team."

Bill Allen, currently an investor, advisor, and board member for several developed and early-stage food service companies, was CEO of Bloomin' Brands from 2005 to 2009 and served as Chairman of its Board of Directors from 2009 to 2011. Mr. Allen was previously involved in the founding and growth of Fleming's, which he co-founded with Paul Fleming in 1998 and later sold to Bloomin' Brands in 2004. Prior to joining Flemings' Allen was the President and CEO of La Madeleine French Bakery and Café. Earlier in his career, Allen worked for The Marriott Corporation and Restaurant Enterprises Group.