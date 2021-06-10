 
Playgon Provides Corporate Update on the Launch of Six Operators in the Vegas Live Studio

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSX-V:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(Frankfurt:7CR) and/or its subsidiaries ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to provide a corporate update. As previously announced, Playgon had signed agreements with Intelligent Gaming, Swintt and Solid Gaming as of Q2 2021 and has successfully onboarded six operators that have commenced generating revenue with Vegas Lounge...

The Company is pleased to report that in May 2021, the first month of operations:

  • Over 6000 unique visitors wagered through Playgon's live dealer technology;
  • Over 220,000 bets placed;
  • Six gaming operators currently leveraging Playgon technology

In addition to the six operators that have onboarded with Playgon, the Company currently has a further 23 committed operators and aggregators that are expected to go live in early Q3 2021. This includes the recently announced partnership with Solid Gaming, a division of Gamesys Group.

"We are seeing a rapid adoption of our proprietary mobile live dealer technology as both operators and online players actively seek out a modern and innovative mobile solution that had simply not been previously available in the market, until now," said Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games. "With over 220,000 bets placed in just our first month of operations, we are confident that we have a solution that is garnering the attention of players globally and we are bracing to scale quickly. Considering our current base of aggregators and operators, we are well positioned to meet our growth goals through the rest of this year and beyond."

Mr. Krogh continued, "We have begun our operational ramp and based on the early metrics, management is encouraged that the Company will see the full financial impact of this ramp up by Q3'21. While still early in our revenue growth, the groundwork has been laid over the past 10 months to work alongside some of the largest iGaming companies globally and tap into emerging global trends with significant upside. We also continue to view the US market as an attractive opportunity and believe we are on track to formalize our US strategy in the second half of this year."

