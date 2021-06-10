Baristas Revenues Surpass 2020 Sales on Amazon of White Coffee in Just 5 Months - On Track to More than Double as Amazon Continues Increased Inventory Allocation to Meet Demand

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company (OTC PINK:BCCI) reported that sales its White Coffee single serve pods compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system have exceeded 2020 total sales on Amazon passing previous record …

In just over five months Baristas white coffee single serve pods (the number one selling white coffee single serve pods on Amazon) have exceeded the previous record setting sales for 2020. Sales had dropped during the onset of the Pandemic due to significantly decreased production capabilities, and limited inventory allocation from Amazon due to prioritizing essential items. Production capacity is no longer an issue now that people have returned to work and Amazon has just increased its inventory allocation for Baristas White Coffee to unprecedented levels. This newest production run has been completed and is currently being received and distributed to various Amazon fulfillment centers.

Baristas White Coffee serves a very distinct coffee consumer who enjoys the "not coffee like" smoothness and nutty flavor. Baristas White Coffee is a little-known coffee delicacy that has a lighter, nuttier taste, is less acidic, and contains twice the caffeine. Baristas launched the product in 2018 when it was highlighted in the "Special Featured Product Report with Front Montgomery" seen during "Shark Tank". Shortly after it became and remains the best-selling white coffee single serve cup ever on Amazon selling out on numerous occasions. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SZ-emM3aDc

Barry Henthorn stated "The continued increase in the demand for this product has been extraordinarily strong. Despite being limited on production and inventory allocation at Amazon, Baristas has already surpassed the sales from 2020 and is on track to more than double 2020s record sales on Amazon by years end "

In other News:

Baristas Munchie Magic, its virtual restaurant delivering Ben and Jerrys' Ice cream, other snacks, Beer, wine, and hard alcohol has seen back-to-back record sales weeks since it began delivering hard alcohol, beer, and wine as regular items on their menus in states that permit delivery of alcohol.

Delivery of beer and wine has been available on a limited basis in Washington on the Munchie Magic menus via DoorDash on a trial basis. Based on that success Munchie Magic began delivering hard alcohol in Washington from its Pick up Partners who carry it through DoorDash. Adult beverages are now becoming a standard item on Munchie Magics' Menus in all states where permitted.