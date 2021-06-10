 
Ricardo Garcia Joins Board of Advisors To Help Develop Its $H2O Cryptocurrency

OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), Total Outsourced Water, today announced that Ricardo Fabiani Garcia, key OriginClear investor and a veteran technologist, has been named to the Company’s Board of Advisors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005378/en/

Garcia, a veteran in managing complex technology products and services is helping guide the potential use of blockchain technology to manage payment systems on OriginClear’s rapidly developing outsourced water programs. He will advise the management team in setting up a roadmap and choosing resources for the company's $H2O cryptocurrency project. (Graphic: OriginClear)

Garcia, a veteran in managing complex technology products and services is helping guide the potential use of blockchain technology to manage payment systems on OriginClear’s rapidly developing outsourced water programs. He will advise the management team in setting up a roadmap and choosing resources for the company's $H2O cryptocurrency project. (Graphic: OriginClear)

“Ricardo has the skills we need to coordinate our early cryptocurrency development efforts,” said Riggs Eckelberry, CEO of OriginClear. “He is a veteran Technical Program Manager, experienced in managing complex technology products and services, orchestrating dozens of team members all over the world. This skill set is very much needed as we define our cryptocurrency product and build our team.”

“I am excited for the potential to use blockchain technology to help manage payment systems on OriginClear’s outsourced water programs now being developed,” said Garcia. “I look forward to advising the management team as it sets up the roadmap and chooses the resources for the $H2O project.”

Garcia is currently a Senior Program Manager at Red Hat, developers of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. In his 24-year career in high technology, he has also developed distributed data services, and built a large-scale global security, IT and Operations Management Center. A former U.S. Marine Sergeant, he earned a BS in Computer Engineering from the University of Puerto Rico and an MS in Systems Engineering from Walden University.

In May, OriginClear announced that it had filed “System And Method For Water Treatment Incentive”, a patent application for using blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFT) to simplify the distribution of payments on outsourced water treatment and purification services billed on a pay-per-gallon basis ahead of inflation. The Company also filed a trademark for the mark $H2O as the blockchain system representing this activity.

About OriginClear, Inc. OTC Pink: OCLN

Water is broken. Washington is allocating more than a hundred billion dollars to fix our 150,000-plus water systems, but runaway inflation could doom that effort. What can we do? The solution is Direct Action by local businesses to clean and recycle their own water. We are here to help “cut the cord”, with outsourced pay-per-gallon programs and a potential digital currency to streamline payments. To serve these businesses, our prefabricated, Modular Water Systems can deploy rapidly as Water Systems In A Box. OriginClear is working to make water the next great asset class, combining potentially great gains, with even greater good for the world. To learn more about OriginClear, please visit our website at www.originclear.com.

OriginClear Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable laws. There cannot be any assurance that the Company’s patent application will result in the granting of a patent.




