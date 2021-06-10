 
Five Below Raises More Than $1.7 Million For Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation In 2021

Both organizations celebrate an unprecedented year of partnership success

PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond, has exceeded its latest fundraising goal as part of its ongoing partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, raising more than $1.7 million to help support research to find a cure for childhood cancers. Since initially partnering with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation in 2006, Five Below has raised more than $8 million in support of the organization’s crucial mission.

“Helping to support such an incredible foundation is extremely important to us and is indicative of everything Five Below stands for as a company,” said George Hill, Executive Vice President of Retail Operations of Five Below. “Every cent raised through the unwavering support of our customers and Wow Crew will help contribute to thousands of hours of cancer research, helping many kids and their families. On behalf of Five Below, we thank all those involved for another successful donation season.”

Five Below’s support of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to supporting philanthropic organizations dedicated to improving the lives of children, teens and families.

“Five Below and their customers have shown us time and time again how much they care about helping kids with cancer and 2021 was no different,” said Liz Scott, Co-Founder of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and mother of Alex Scott. “We are excited and delighted to have partnered again with Five Below this past May in what was their biggest fundraising year yet! Their dedication and the generosity of their customers continues to inspire.”

To find out more about Five Below or to locate a nearby store, please visit FiveBelow.com.

About Five Below
Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. The company believes life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,050 stores in 39 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find the Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook @FiveBelow.

About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation
Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $200 million so far, funding nearly 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

Contact:
FiveBelow@icrinc.com

 





