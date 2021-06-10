CorMedix Inc. Completes Sale of $1.3 Million of NOL Tax Benefits Through The New Jersey Economic Development Authority Program

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that it has completed the sale of $1.3 million of its available tax benefits to an unrelated, profitable New Jersey corporation through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s New Jersey Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer program for the State Fiscal Year 2020. As a result, the Company has received approximately $1.3 million in cash proceeds from the sale of these NOL tax benefits.



The New Jersey Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer (NOL) program enables qualified, unprofitable NJ-based technology or biotechnology companied with fewer than 225 U.S. employees to sell a percentage of net operating losses and research and development (R&D) tax credits to unrelated profitable corporations. This allows qualifying technology and biotechnology companies with NOLs to turn their tax losses and credits into cash proceeds to fund growth and operations, including research and development or other allowable expenditures. CorMedix is one of 49 early-stage companies to share in approximately $54.5 million of tax credit transfers approved by NJEDA for the 2020 period.