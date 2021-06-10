IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Increase in Non-Brokered Private Placement to C$1,900,000
FRANKLIN, Ind., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“IBC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) announces that, further to the Company’s press release dated June 1, 2021, the Company’s non-brokered private placement has been increased to a maximum of up to 9,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.20 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$1,900,000 (the "Offering"). There is no minimum offering amount.
Each Unit will consist of one common share of IBC (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.23 at any time prior to the date which is 2 years following completion of the Offering.
It is anticipated that the private placement will close on or before June 18, 2021 and is subject to the completion of formal documentation, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), and other customary conditions.
Proceeds of the private placement will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
The Offering will take place by way of a private placement to qualified investors in such provinces of Canada (except Quebec) as the Company may designate, and otherwise in those jurisdictions where the Offering can lawfully be made, including the United States under applicable private placement exemptions.
It is expected that certain directors and officers of the Company will participate in the Offering and therefore the proposed issuance of the Common Shares under the Offering constitutes a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any securities issued to nor the consideration paid by such persons would exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.
