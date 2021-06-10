IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Increase in Non-Brokered Private Placement to C$1,900,000

[NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES]



FRANKLIN, Ind., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“IBC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) announces that, further to the Company’s press release dated June 1, 2021, the Company’s non-brokered private placement has been increased to a maximum of up to 9,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.20 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$1,900,000 (the "Offering"). There is no minimum offering amount.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of IBC (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.23 at any time prior to the date which is 2 years following completion of the Offering.