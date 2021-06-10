 
Safe-T Signs Partner Agreement with ELCA for the Resale of its Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Solution

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Safe-T Data A.R Ltd., has partnered with ELCA Informatique SA (“ELCA”), the largest independent IT and cybersecurity consultancy company in Switzerland, to expand its global presence with the resale of Safe-T’s products and solutions in the Swiss market.

Through this strategic partnership, ELCA will offer Safe-T’s solutions to its enterprise customers in various sectors, such as financial services, defense, energy, healthcare and other industries. Safe-T’s ZoneZero family of ZTNA solutions will be offered as an on-premises deployment or as a cloud service, to protect the enterprise customers’ critical and sensitive data.

ELCA is the largest independent IT and cybersecurity consultancy company in Switzerland with over 1,400 specialists, mostly IT professionals. Founded in 1968, ELCA is a well-established company with a strong presence in the Swiss market and offices in Lausanne, Zurich, Geneva, Bern and Basel, providing high-quality, innovative solutions to hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries, including financial services, defense, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, transportation and logistics, and ended 2020 with annual revenues of CHF 172 million.

Safe-T’s ZTNA solutions grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis, while giving users fast and seamless access to the resources they need. This creates a “verify-first, access-second” zero-trust approach across an organization’s applications, enabling enhanced security, greater visibility, and better user experience. It controls the access to internal services and utilizes third-party identity providers such as Microsoft, Okta Solutions, Duo Security, and Fortinet to authenticate each user.

"Safe-T is a recognized leader in highly specialized solutions to keep organizations safe from malicious attacks and data leakages, by securing the access to the data and application. Safe-T’s solutions are a perfect complement for us,” said Fabrice Guye, Senior Business Development and Sales Manager at ELCA. “Safe-T’s know-how and international expertise will help us to strengthen our offering and partnerships in Switzerland.”

