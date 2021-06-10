 
Skye Bioscience Expands Clinical Advisory Board with the Appointment of Ophthalmology Expert Dr. Miguel González-Andrades

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) (“SKYE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat glaucoma and other diseases with significant unmet need, has expanded its Clinical Advisory Board with the appointment of ophthalmology expert and innovator, Miguel González-Andrades, MD, PhD.

"We are honored to have Dr. Miguel González-Andrades join our Clinical Advisory Board at a pivotal time for the company, specifically as we advance into the first-in-human study of our lead program, THCVHS for the treatment of glaucoma," said Punit Dhillon, Skye Bioscience CEO. "Dr. González-Andrades's extensive clinical experience and innovative work in the field of ophthalmology adds great value to our outstanding team of world-class glaucoma experts, and we look forward to his contributions as we advance our ocular development strategy."   

Miguel González-Andrades, MD, PhD is a clinician-scientist currently working as an ophthalmologist in the Ophthalmology Unit at Reina Sofia University Hospital, and as assistant professor and research scientist at Maimonides Biomedical Research Institute of Córdoba-University of Cordoba. Additionally, he serves since 2019 as an adjunct scientist at the Schepens Eye Research Institute and Mass Eye and Ear (SERI-MEEI), Harvard Medical School, after working there for five years leading different research projects on ocular biomedical engineering. Currently, he is the Chair of the Young Section of the European Society of Ophthalmology. During his clinical training and residency, Dr. González-Andrades focused his research on the construction of an artificial human cornea by applying tissue engineering techniques, obtaining his PhD Cum Laude in 2011 while serving as the coordinator for a multi-center phase I-II clinical trial evaluating artificial human corneas based on fibrin-agarose biomaterials.

Dr. González-Andrades has been published in international journals such as Ocul Surf, Sci Rep, Biomaterials, and Nature Biomedical Engineering and has received numerous scientific awards, including the MIT Technology Review Spain - Innovators Under 35 Award and the Discovery Channel - Born to Be Discovery Award. He also received the Knights Templar Award from the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO), and the prestigious Claes Dohlman Fellowship Award that internationally recognizes outstanding fellows training in the specialty area of Cornea and External Diseases.

