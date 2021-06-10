GeneTx and Ultragenyx Receive Approval from U.K. Regulatory Agency to Begin Clinical Study of GTX-102 for the Treatment of Angelman Syndrome

Patient enrollment to begin in early second half of 2021 in U.K. and Canada



GeneTx to submit revised protocol to U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking study resumption in U.S. following May meeting

SARASOTA, Fla. and NOVATO, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneTx Biotherapeutics LLC and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), companies partnered in the development of intrathecally administered GTX-102, an investigational treatment for Angelman syndrome, today announced that the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for the Phase 1/2 study of GTX-102 in pediatric patients with Angelman syndrome in the U.K. The companies previously received clearance to enroll patients in the Phase 1/2 study in Canada. The first patients from these regions are expected to be enrolled in the study early in the second half of 2021, with clinical data from some patients in the study expected before the end of the year.