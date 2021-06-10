 
checkAd

Clubhouse Media Signs World #1 Ranked AEW and Former WWE Pro Wrestler and Social Media Star Tay Conti

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

@TheClubhouseBH’s Newest Resident Joins a Growing Network of Professional Content Creators with a Total Reach Topping 250M Followers

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, is excited to announce that it has officially signed Taynara (Tay) Conti (@tayconti_), the All Elite Wrestling (“AEW”) number one ranked professional wrestler. Conti is also a widely followed digital content creator with a large and growing global social media following.

The collaboration will officially launch with Tay moving into Clubhouse Media’s “Clubhouse BH” (@TheClubhouseBH), a 12,000 square-foot Beverly Hills mansion. Tay will join Clubhouse Media’s roster of top influencers and icons including pro racecar driver Lindsay Brewer, YouTube stars The Dobre Brothers, blogger Michelle Kennelly, dancer Gabriella Saraivah, and many more who have a collective reach now exceeding 250 million followers.

Taynara Melo de Carvalho, better known by the ring name Tay Conti, is a Brazilian professional wrestler and judoka signed to AEW. She is also known for her time in the WWE, where she wrestled on the NXT brand under the ring name Taynara Conti. Tay holds a first-degree black belt in judo and a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. She participated in trials for the Brazilian Olympic team at the 2016 Summer Olympics prior to joining WWE.

“Joining Clubhouse Media as a resident of its popular content house, @TheClubhouseBH, is a huge step in my social media career,” said Conti. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with some of the best content creators in the industry as well as the professionalism the Company brings to the process and the fun antics being a resident of the house will create.”

Management notes that collaboration and cross-pollination between creators is a key component in Clubhouse Media’s model. The Company’s roster of top global influencers is excited about meeting Tay and creating together.

“We are always looking for talent across various facets of entertainment,” said Chris Young, Co-Founder of Clubhouse Media. “Tay’s background affords Clubhouse Media the opportunity to communicate with a new diverse audience of followers as we help her enhance her content, grow her audience and introduce her to brand partners.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clubhouse Media Signs World #1 Ranked AEW and Former WWE Pro Wrestler and Social Media Star Tay Conti @TheClubhouseBH’s Newest Resident Joins a Growing Network of Professional Content Creators with a Total Reach Topping 250M FollowersLOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board