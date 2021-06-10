Clubhouse Media Signs World #1 Ranked AEW and Former WWE Pro Wrestler and Social Media Star Tay Conti

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, is excited to announce that it has officially signed Taynara (Tay) Conti (@tayconti_), the All Elite Wrestling (“AEW”) number one ranked professional wrestler. Conti is also a widely followed digital content creator with a large and growing global social media following.

The collaboration will officially launch with Tay moving into Clubhouse Media’s “Clubhouse BH” (@TheClubhouseBH), a 12,000 square-foot Beverly Hills mansion. Tay will join Clubhouse Media’s roster of top influencers and icons including pro racecar driver Lindsay Brewer, YouTube stars The Dobre Brothers, blogger Michelle Kennelly, dancer Gabriella Saraivah, and many more who have a collective reach now exceeding 250 million followers.

Taynara Melo de Carvalho, better known by the ring name Tay Conti, is a Brazilian professional wrestler and judoka signed to AEW. She is also known for her time in the WWE, where she wrestled on the NXT brand under the ring name Taynara Conti. Tay holds a first-degree black belt in judo and a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. She participated in trials for the Brazilian Olympic team at the 2016 Summer Olympics prior to joining WWE.

“Joining Clubhouse Media as a resident of its popular content house, @TheClubhouseBH, is a huge step in my social media career,” said Conti. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with some of the best content creators in the industry as well as the professionalism the Company brings to the process and the fun antics being a resident of the house will create.”

Management notes that collaboration and cross-pollination between creators is a key component in Clubhouse Media’s model. The Company’s roster of top global influencers is excited about meeting Tay and creating together.

“We are always looking for talent across various facets of entertainment,” said Chris Young, Co-Founder of Clubhouse Media. “Tay’s background affords Clubhouse Media the opportunity to communicate with a new diverse audience of followers as we help her enhance her content, grow her audience and introduce her to brand partners.”