ProPhase Labs Diversifies with Formation of Genomics and Global Healthcare Subsidiaries

CEO Ted Karkus to Discuss New Initiatives at LD Micro Invitational XI Virtual Conference Today at 1:00 p.m. ET

GARDEN CITY, NY, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified medical science and technology company, today announced the formation of two wholly-owned subsidiaries, ProPhase Precision Medicine, Inc., which will focus on genomics testing technologies, and ProPhase Global Healthcare, Inc., which was recently formed to seek to expand the Company’s SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) testing into other countries and to pursue additional healthcare-related initiatives.

ProPhase Precision Medicine will seek to acquire existing businesses and technology, or otherwise gain access to technologies utilized to conduct whole-genome sequencing (WGS). WGS is a comprehensive method for analyzing entire genomes, including the genes and chromosomes in DNA. The data obtained from genomic testing can help to identify inherited disorders, predict disease risk, identify expected drug response, and characterize genetic mutations, including those that drive cancer progression. The costs associated with whole genome sequencing have dropped dramatically in recent years, leading to new services that can provide more detailed testing, better diagnoses, and an ability to predict the viability of therapeutic treatments.

“Whole genome sequencing is rapidly becoming a key component of the future of healthcare, with the ability to test every base in the genome,” said Ted Karkus, CEO of ProPhase Labs. “ProPhase Precision Medicine was created to explore opportunities to capture market share in the estimated multi-billion-dollar market of genomic diagnostics, offering patients the ability to understand and make informed choices about the unique genomic variants in each of us. A genomics business within the Company may be synergistic with our existing ProPhase Diagnostics operations if we are able to conduct these activities in conjunction with our current CLIA labs and leverage the extensive infrastructure already built for our other lab testing services. We intend to explore available solutions that may fit our strategy.”