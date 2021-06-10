 
checkAd

ProPhase Labs Diversifies with Formation of Genomics and Global Healthcare Subsidiaries

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

ProPhase Precision Medicine, Inc. and ProPhase Global Healthcare, Inc. to Expand Opportunities in Genomics and International Testing Services

ProPhase Diagnostics, Inc. Developing New Testing Capabilities through Research and Acquisition

CEO Ted Karkus to Discuss New Initiatives at LD Micro Invitational XI Virtual Conference Today at 1:00 p.m. ET

GARDEN CITY, NY, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified medical science and technology company, today announced the formation of two wholly-owned subsidiaries, ProPhase Precision Medicine, Inc., which will focus on genomics testing technologies, and ProPhase Global Healthcare, Inc., which was recently formed to seek to expand the Company’s SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) testing into other countries and to pursue additional healthcare-related initiatives.

ProPhase Precision Medicine will seek to acquire existing businesses and technology, or otherwise gain access to technologies utilized to conduct whole-genome sequencing (WGS). WGS is a comprehensive method for analyzing entire genomes, including the genes and chromosomes in DNA. The data obtained from genomic testing can help to identify inherited disorders, predict disease risk, identify expected drug response, and characterize genetic mutations, including those that drive cancer progression. The costs associated with whole genome sequencing have dropped dramatically in recent years, leading to new services that can provide more detailed testing, better diagnoses, and an ability to predict the viability of therapeutic treatments.

“Whole genome sequencing is rapidly becoming a key component of the future of healthcare, with the ability to test every base in the genome,” said Ted Karkus, CEO of ProPhase Labs. “ProPhase Precision Medicine was created to explore opportunities to capture market share in the estimated multi-billion-dollar market of genomic diagnostics, offering patients the ability to understand and make informed choices about the unique genomic variants in each of us. A genomics business within the Company may be synergistic with our existing ProPhase Diagnostics operations if we are able to conduct these activities in conjunction with our current CLIA labs and leverage the extensive infrastructure already built for our other lab testing services. We intend to explore available solutions that may fit our strategy.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProPhase Labs Diversifies with Formation of Genomics and Global Healthcare Subsidiaries ProPhase Precision Medicine, Inc. and ProPhase Global Healthcare, Inc. to Expand Opportunities in Genomics and International Testing Services ProPhase Diagnostics, Inc. Developing New Testing Capabilities through Research and Acquisition …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board