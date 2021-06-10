PSYC Continues to Amass Sizable Audience Within Emerging Medicinal Psychedelics Industry

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global T r ac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) the first publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that its Psyc h edelic Spotlight media platform received nearly 125K page views in the month of May setting yet another record high for the platform which had previously hit 105K page views in the month of April.

The Company contends that this encouraging data, observed from Google Analytics, demonstrates the growing audience and following it continues to amass within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, and more specifically, at a time when the industry itself continues to garner more attention from the mainstream media.

“Regardless of the industry, I truly believe there is a significant amount of value in a company establishing a large following and audience,” Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “I think we have been quite strategic thus far in our ability to successfully leverage the use of highly-relevant information, news, storytelling, and unique perspective to attract and build what I think is a very impressive audience for Psychedelic Spotlight. And from my perspective, with the psychedelics industry still very much in its infancy, I can’t help but to see the advantageous and opportunistic position that, in my opinion, we are creating for PSYC through the success of Psychedelic Spotlight. The exciting challenge now becomes two-fold with continuing to further expand our presence while also actively seeking-out opportunities to maximize the use of it and with the intent of driving as much value into PSYC as possible in the years to come.”

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.