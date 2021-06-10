 
checkAd

Veru Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of VERU-100, Novel Long-acting GnRH Antagonist Decapeptide Injection Formulation, for the Treatment of Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

--VERU-100 formulated to address the clinical limitations of currently available androgen deprivation therapy--

--The Phase 2 clinical trial is expected to be completed by 2H calendar 2021--

MIAMI, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate and breast cancer, today announced that it has enrolled the first patient in its Phase 2 clinical trial of VERU-100, a novel, proprietary gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist decapeptide, three-month subcutaneous depot injection formulation, for the treatment of hormone sensitive advanced prostate cancer.

Androgen deprivation therapy, also known as ADT, is currently the mainstay of advanced prostate cancer treatment and is used as a foundation of treatment throughout the course of the disease. Furthermore, ADT is continued even as other endocrine, chemotherapy, or radiation treatments are added or stopped. The ADT market is well-established for advanced prostate cancer and is estimated to be approximately $2.8 billion worldwide. Standard medical practice for urologists and medical oncologists is to administer ADT every 3-4 months which coincides with follow-up office medical visits and ensures maximum compliance with ADT for patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Androgen deprivation therapy using a GnRH antagonist is preferred because castration occurs rapidly within a week with no surges or flares in testosterone levels. Testosterone also tends to reach lower levels which may improve tumor control. GnRH antagonist ADT also lowers FSH levels which is thought to be the reason why, in published studies, there are fewer cardiovascular side effects with GnRH antagonists versus GnRH agonists (LUPRON and ELIGARD). Unfortunately, there are no GnRH antagonist depot injection formulations for ADT approved by FDA for treatment beyond a one-month duration. VERU-100 is a novel, proprietary long-acting peptide, 3-month subcutaneous depot formulation injection that does not require a loading dose designed to address these current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veru Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of VERU-100, Novel Long-acting GnRH Antagonist Decapeptide Injection Formulation, for the Treatment of Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer -VERU-100 formulated to address the clinical limitations of currently available androgen deprivation therapy- -The Phase 2 clinical trial is expected to be completed by 2H calendar 2021- MIAMI, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board