Rotmans Furniture to Reopen June 14 After Phase 1 of Remodeling

Redesigned interior entry and bedding area

90,000 sq. ft. of showroom transformed to warehouse to offer more in-stock items for immediate delivery

Curated selection of new furniture lines

New sale as remodeling continues

Worcester, MA, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rotmans Furniture, a division of Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST), has completed Phase 1 of its renovation and will reopen for business on Wednesday, June 14, with savings for all customers as it continues its renovation in select areas. Rotmans closed on June 1 to begin renovation of its 200,000+ sq. ft. facility. Phase 1 of the remodel included a complete redesign of the interior entrance way, a renovation of one bedding area, elimination of flooring products, and a reorganization of the showroom floor to reduce it from 175,000 sq. ft. to 85,000 sq. ft. The space formerly used for the showroom will be repurposed as warehouse space, with added benefits to be announced in the future. Additional updating, painting and trimming of various showroom spaces and exterior will continue through the summer. Rotmans is planning a Grand Reopening Event in the fall after all renovation phases are complete.

“This is a major change where we’ve re-thought everything to better serve our customers and their shopping habits, while maximizing our buying power with our manufacturers,” stated Steve Rotman, CEO of Vystar and Rotmans. “Consumers today want ease of selection and instant gratification, so we have curated our offering to provide a more manageable shopping experience, more credit options, and a larger selection of in-stock items to facilitate delivery of most purchases within a few days. By ordering higher quantities from fewer manufacturers, we can get better pricing and pass the savings on to you.”

Rotmans purged its previous inventory during its high impact “Closing to Remodel” sale event that surpassed sales revenue of every quarter in Rotmans' 50+ year history.

Mr. Rotman noted, “We continued the momentum of the first quarter into the second quarter with strong sales for Rotmans and RxAir UV light air purifiers. As we reopen, we plan to pick up where we left off with our ongoing remodeling sale, and build upon that with our new inventory lines. While many in the industry have had difficulty getting new inventory, through our strategic buying network we have secured many new inventory lines. The warehouses are fully re-stocked, and 80 percent of items on our showroom floor are ready to deliver within days locally or ready to ship promptly to those further away.”