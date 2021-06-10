Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Announces Private Placement

CALGARY, Alberta, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”), (CSE: MGW), (OTCQB: MGWFF), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of up to $1,100,000 through the issuance of up to 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.055 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one (1) transferable Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) Common Share to be issued on the due exercise of the Warrants (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.08 per Warrant Share for twenty-four (24) months from the date of the closing of the Private Placement.



A finder's fee may apply to a portion of the proceeds raised under the Private Placement of a cash commission equal to 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the Units under the Private Placement, and finders’ warrants equal to 7% of the number of Units sold under the Private Placement, exercisable for Units of the Company. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issue. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by the Company for: