Solving Cybersecurity Business Challenges – How to Reduce Risk of Ransomware and Breaches

BOCA RATON, Fla, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions Inc (the "Company" or "Spectrum") (OTCQB: SGSI), announced today that High Wire Networks Inc . (“High Wire”) and its cybersecurity business unit, Overwatch Managed Security, are hosting a half-day virtual cybersecurity conference, June 16 from 11 am-3:30 pm ET, to discuss how to reduce risk without breaking your budget.

U.S. business and organizations have seen an uptick in ransomware attacks. In just the past month cyber criminals have threatened the nation’s fuel and meat supply, and school systems, hospitals and local governments have suffered increasingly frequent ransomware attacks.

“Cybersecurity is a requirement for all businesses regardless of size, which makes it not only an IT challenge, but also a business challenge,” emphasized Mark Porter, CEO of Spectrum and High Wire. “Cybersecurity impacts your entire business including operational uptime, privacy of customer data, compliance of regulations, and company reputation.”

How can you tackle all these business challenges without breaking your budget?

Find out next Wednesday, June 16, at High Wire’s free virtual event. Don’t miss the candid Q&A revealing the naked truth about the state of cybersecurity as High Wire’s CTO David Barton interviews one of the country’s foremost experts in information security, Robert Bigman. Bigman spent 25 years protecting the nation’s most sensitive secrets and classified computer systems and networks as CISO for the Central Intelligence Agency.

We also have a great lineup of expert-led breakout sessions. You can attend one each hour or jump around to various sessions. All attendees have a chance to win one of our many amazing prizes including a Yeti cooler, Apple iPad, $150 Amazon gift cards, $100 Visa gift cards, Bluetooth speakers and Nintendo Switch.

As previously announced, High Wire has agreed to go public through a merger with Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:SGSI). The closing of the merger is subject to certain closing conditions that are expected to be resolved within the next few weeks.

