 
checkAd

Solving Cybersecurity Business Challenges – How to Reduce Risk of Ransomware and Breaches

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 14:30  |  52   |   |   

High Wire Networks’ Overwatch Managed Security Invites Business Executives to a June 16th Virtual Conference: The Future of Managed Cybersecurity is Now

BOCA RATON, Fla, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions Inc (the "Company" or "Spectrum") (OTCQB: SGSI), announced today that High Wire Networks Inc. (“High Wire”) and its cybersecurity business unit, Overwatch Managed Security, are hosting a half-day virtual cybersecurity conference, June 16 from 11 am-3:30 pm ET, to discuss how to reduce risk without breaking your budget.

U.S. business and organizations have seen an uptick in ransomware attacks. In just the past month cyber criminals have threatened the nation’s fuel and meat supply, and school systems, hospitals and local governments have suffered increasingly frequent ransomware attacks.

“Cybersecurity is a requirement for all businesses regardless of size, which makes it not only an IT challenge, but also a business challenge,” emphasized Mark Porter, CEO of Spectrum and High Wire. “Cybersecurity impacts your entire business including operational uptime, privacy of customer data, compliance of regulations, and company reputation.”

How can you tackle all these business challenges without breaking your budget?

Find out next Wednesday, June 16, at High Wire’s free virtual event. Don’t miss the candid Q&A revealing the naked truth about the state of cybersecurity as High Wire’s CTO David Barton interviews one of the country’s foremost experts in information security, Robert Bigman. Bigman spent 25 years protecting the nation’s most sensitive secrets and classified computer systems and networks as CISO for the Central Intelligence Agency.

We also have a great lineup of expert-led breakout sessions. You can attend one each hour or jump around to various sessions. All attendees have a chance to win one of our many amazing prizes including a Yeti cooler, Apple iPad, $150 Amazon gift cards, $100 Visa gift cards, Bluetooth speakers and Nintendo Switch.

à  [SAVE YOUR SEAT] ß

Register here: https://conference.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1461348&tp_key=3c ...

Top of Form

 As previously announced, High Wire has agreed to go public through a merger with Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:SGSI).  The closing of the merger is subject to certain closing conditions that are expected to be resolved within the next few weeks.

About Spectrum Global Solutions
 Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. operates through its subsidiaries ADEX Corp., Tropical Communications Inc. and AW Solutions Puerto Rico LLC. The Company is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company’s public filings at www.SEC.gov or the Company’s website at https://SpectrumGlobalSolutions.com/

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Solving Cybersecurity Business Challenges – How to Reduce Risk of Ransomware and Breaches High Wire Networks’ Overwatch Managed Security Invites Business Executives to a June 16th Virtual Conference: The Future of Managed Cybersecurity is NowBOCA RATON, Fla, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Spectrum Global Solutions Inc (the "Company" …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board