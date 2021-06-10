MicroVision to be Added to Russell 2000 Index

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

REDMOND, Wash., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced that it is set to join the Russell 2000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4.

“We are extremely pleased that MicroVision is set to join the Russell 2000 Index,” said Sumit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of MicroVision. “Joining this index is a reflection of the progress we have made this year in developing our technology, building a strong balance sheet and increasing shareholder value.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is the creator of innovative MEMS scanning technology and solutions based on the laser beam scanning methodology pioneered by the Company. The Company combines its hardware, software, and algorithms to unlock value for its customers by providing them a differentiated advanced solution for rapidly evolving lidar sensor, augmented reality, interactive display and consumer lidar markets.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.



MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

