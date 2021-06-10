 
Albireo to Showcase New Data at the EASL International Liver Congress 2021

– Phase 3 data presentations on long-term treatment and substantial clinical benefits of Bylvay (odevixibat)

– Data presentations on Phase 1 product candidate, A3907, in development for adult cholestatic liver disease –

BOSTON, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced the presentation of data at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress 2021, being held virtually June 23 – 26. Data to be presented includes two oral presentations and seven posters across studies in rare pediatric cholestatic liver disease and in adult liver disease. Highlights to include data from the Phase 3 PEDFIC 1 study and PEDFIC 2 long-term extension study of Albireo’s lead product candidate, Bylvay (odevixibat) and data from studies of its product candidate, A3907. The full list of Albireo presentations is listed below.

Pediatric Liver Presentations

Oral Presentation: Rapid and Durable Effect of Odevixibat on Clinical and Biochemical Parameters of Cholestasis in Children With Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis
Presenter: Dr. Richard J. Thompson, Professor of Molecular Hepatology at King's College London and principal investigator of the study
Session: Rare liver disease (including paediatric and genetic)
Date & Time: Friday, June 25, 8:15 a.m. CEST

Poster PO-1811: Odevixibat Effects on Cholestasis-Related Parameters: Analysis of Pooled Data From the PEDFIC 1 and PEDFIC 2 Studies in Children With Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis
Presenter: Dr. Richard J. Thompson, Professor of Molecular Hepatology at King's College London and principal investigator of the study
Session: Rare liver diseases (including paediatric and genetic) ePoster Session
Date & Time: Friday, June 25, 11:30 a.m. CEST

Poster PO-1833: Odevixibat Therapy Improves Clinically Meaningful Endpoints in Children With Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis: Data From the PEDFIC 1 and PEDFIC 2 Trials
Presenter: Lorenzo D’Antiga, M.D., Director of Child Health, Centre for Paediatric Hepatology, Gastroenterology and Transplantation, Hospital Papa Giovanni XXIII, Bergamo, Italy
Session: Rare liver diseases (including paediatric and genetic)
Date & Time: Wednesday, June 23, 8:00 a.m. CEST

Poster PO-1665: Substantial Clinical Benefits With Odevixibat Treatment Across Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Genetic Deficiencies: Subgroup Analysis of Serum Bile Acids, Pruritus, and Safety Using Pooled Data From the PEDFIC 1 and 2 Studies

