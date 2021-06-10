Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Sonder Fulfillment, LLC

Sonder Fulfillment has put together a powerful team of research Ph.Ds, formulary scientists, and flavor compounding specialists to build advanced cannabinoid-based nutritional and homeopathic products that are designed to catalyze the endocannabinoid system (ECS) to support targeted wellness and relief. The Company’s management team has built many well-known products in the natural medicine space for several decades and has coalesced that knowledge to build out superior processes and products.

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) is pleased to announce the full acquisition of Sonder Fulfillment, LLC. Dedicated to driving forward the most powerful and efficacious cannabinoid products in the world, Sonder Fulfillment (the “Company”) is a leading Company in the industrial hemp and CBD industry.

Additionally, due to the influence of the Company’s co-founder, Nathan Puente, Sonder Fulfillment has strong and longstanding relationships with farms, extraction labs, product formulation labs, and co-packaging companies, which allows Sonder Fulfillment to secure the complete supply chain from start to finish and provide its clients with the lowest cost of goods sold as possible while maintaining the highest quality standards in the industry.

Mr. Puente built the first pre-commodity fund to help the U.S. commercialize hemp along with the rest of the world and was largely responsible for pioneering large scale agriculture of industrial hemp in many of the U.S. states. Mr. Puente and his teams have been growing thousands of acres a year, 2020 being the largest with 20,000 acres of high-quality industrial hemp grown with the purpose of medicinal extraction. This kind of vertical integration and control has not only attracted the largest companies in the cannabis space but has also allowed Sonder Fulfillment the ability to produce over 350 different types of holistic products - many of which address major medical conditions, from skin, blood, bone, organ and mental illnesses.

Sonder Fulfillment has produced for and currently has white-label contracts for some of the largest CBD companies in the space, such as Select (a division of CURA), Amway and many others. The Company provides bulk raw CBD materials to clients in 22 countries and is now paving the way to become the first Company to provide legally commercialized end-consumer CBD products into “hard to penetrate” markets such as Japan, Australia, South Korea and Mexico. Looking to the future, Sonder Fulfillment plans on utilizing the newly found partnership with Golden Triangle Ventures to expand product offerings, increase reach, enter new markets, and more importantly further its research into the conditions that cannabinoid products can potentially assist with, in a homeopathic nature.