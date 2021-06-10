89bio Initiates Phase 2b ENLIVEN Trial of BIO89-100 for the Treatment of NASH

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced the initiation of ENLIVEN, a Phase 2b trial evaluating BIO89-100 for the treatment of patients with fibrosis stage 2 or 3 non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). 89bio is also pleased to announce that a distinguished group of clinicians and scientists will provide their deep expertise and valuable insight as part of the steering committee for ENLIVEN.



“We are pleased to initiate the ENLIVEN trial, an important milestone in our clinical development program for NASH,” said Hank Mansbach, Chief Medical Officer of 89bio. “ENLIVEN is a well-powered trial that builds on positive data from the Phase 1b/2a trial, which demonstrated that BIO89-100 has the potential to combine strong efficacy, a favorable safety and tolerability profile, and potentially best-in-class dosing convenience. We are encouraged by the robust responses that were observed across various efficacy measures and believe these improvements will translate into histology benefits in ENLIVEN.”