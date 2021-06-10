 
checkAd

89bio Initiates Phase 2b ENLIVEN Trial of BIO89-100 for the Treatment of NASH

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 14:30  |  50   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced the initiation of ENLIVEN, a Phase 2b trial evaluating BIO89-100 for the treatment of patients with fibrosis stage 2 or 3 non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). 89bio is also pleased to announce that a distinguished group of clinicians and scientists will provide their deep expertise and valuable insight as part of the steering committee for ENLIVEN.

“We are pleased to initiate the ENLIVEN trial, an important milestone in our clinical development program for NASH,” said Hank Mansbach, Chief Medical Officer of 89bio. “ENLIVEN is a well-powered trial that builds on positive data from the Phase 1b/2a trial, which demonstrated that BIO89-100 has the potential to combine strong efficacy, a favorable safety and tolerability profile, and potentially best-in-class dosing convenience. We are encouraged by the robust responses that were observed across various efficacy measures and believe these improvements will translate into histology benefits in ENLIVEN.”

ENLIVEN is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study in biopsy-confirmed NASH patients with fibrosis stage 2 or 3. A total of 216 patients will receive either one of two weekly doses (15mg or 30mg) or an every two-week dose (44mg) of BIO89-100 in a liquid formulation or placebo for 24 weeks. All patients will continue treatment in a blinded extension phase for 24 weeks for a total treatment period of 48 weeks, with some of the placebo patients re-randomized to receive BIO89-100 in the extension phase. The primary endpoints at Week 24 are NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis and the improvement of fibrosis ≥ 1 stage without worsening of NASH.

Concurrent with the initiation of ENLIVEN, 89bio has established a steering committee for the trial comprising a distinguished group of clinicians, researchers, and experts in NASH. Members of the steering committee include:

  • Manal Abdalmalek, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Director of NAFLD Clinical Research Program at Duke University
  • Naim Alkhouri, M.D., VP of Academic Affairs and Director of Fatty Liver Program at Arizona Liver Health
  • Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., MPH, Executive Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School
  • Juan Frias, M.D., Medical Director and Principal Investigator at National Research Institute, Los Angeles
  • Kris V. Kowdley, M.D., Director of Liver Institute Northwest and Clinical Professor at Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine and Washington State University
  • Rohit Loomba, M.D., MHSc, Director of NAFLD Research Center, Professor of Medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology, and Adjunct Professor in the Division of Epidemiology at the University of California San Diego

About 89bio 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

89bio Initiates Phase 2b ENLIVEN Trial of BIO89-100 for the Treatment of NASH SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board