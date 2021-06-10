Grayscale Investments Hires Wall Street Executive as Chief Marketing Officer

Grayscale Investments has been a trailblazer in its marketing and advertising campaigns, which have been grounded in a commitment to educate the public about digital currency investing. Bussière will build on these efforts to further cement Grayscale’s brand as a trusted leader in the maturing digital asset sector.

New York, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments , the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, today announced Deborah Bussière has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer. Bussière will lead the company’s marketing and advertising efforts, reporting to Michael Sonnenshein, CEO.

“In addition to being an early adopter and a crypto enthusiast, Deborah is a respected marketing veteran with deep experience as a leader in the financial services industry,” said Sonnenshein. “Digital currencies are new and complex, and therefore marketing is critical in helping investors better understand this growing asset class. We are thrilled to welcome Deborah to the Grayscale leadership team and are confident she will bring invaluable strategic and creative insights to help us through this next stage of growth.”

Bussière brings three decades of expertise across marketing and financial services. Most recently, Bussière served as Global Chief Marketing Officer at Broadridge Financial Solutions, where she led the company’s global marketing initiatives to enhance their revenue, reputation, and relationships. Previously, she held a variety of senior marketing and sales leadership roles at EY, UBS, and Morgan Stanley. Deborah is a member of the WSJ CMO Network, Ellevate Network, CMO Council Advisory Board, and Global Good Fund Selection Committee. Bussière has a Bachelor's degree from Indiana University and pursued a Master's of Business Administration at New York University.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the Grayscale team at what is truly a remarkable inflection point for both the company and the asset class,” said Bussière. “Digital currencies represent a unique opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios. I look forward to working with Michael and the Grayscale leadership team to develop innovative marketing strategies that increase understanding of the asset class and reach new audiences.”

Grayscale announced the appointment of three other C-suite executives earlier this year, and remains focused on delivering its promise of offering a suite of products that expand investor access to the growing digital currency asset class.

Last year, the firm doubled its headcount, and it expects to continue growing its team this year across all operational areas. A key priority of Sonnenshein’s leadership continues to be focused investments in brand, technology, and talent.

See the firm’s open positions here: https://boards.greenhouse.io/grayscaleinvestments



About Grayscale Investments

Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $32.2B in assets under management as of June 9, 2021. Through its family of investment products, Grayscale provides access and exposure to the digital currency asset class in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, Grayscale’s products operate within existing regulatory frameworks, creating secure and compliant exposure for investors. Grayscale products are distributed by Genesis Global Trading, Inc. (Member FINRA/SIPC, MSRB Registered). For more information, please visit grayscale.com and follow @Grayscale.



CONTACT: Jennifer Rosenthal press@grayscale.co