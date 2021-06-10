 
TRxADE HEALTH, INC. Announces Launch of MedCheks Health Passport App for iOS Devices

New iOS App Allows Users to Securely Upload and Share Vaccination or COVID Test Results, Providing Peace-of-Mind for Businesses Reopening

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC.(NASDAQ:MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey, and patient engagement in the U.S., today announced that the Company's MedCheks subsidiary has launched its Health Passport app, which is currently available for download on the iOS App store.

Once installed on an iOS device, the MedCheks app provides a QR code to securely show proof of a health record, i.e., vaccination or test results to gain entry to a country, establishment, event or mode of transportation where verification protocols are required. The app is a strategic addition to the TRxADE HEALTH next-gen technology portfolio, meeting the demand for advanced, cost-effective digital healthcare applications to accelerate reopening of the economy as COVID-19 subsides in certain markets.

MedCheks' app is designed to provide peace-of-mind to business owners and governments, transforming the verification process from a labor-intensive process bottleneck into a seamless, fast and credible transaction between business and end-user. MedCheks intuitive and easy-to-use app features include health records like proof of vaccination and testing tracking, as well as compatibility with no-touch, customizable verification kiosks.

Potential clients such as transportation providers, venue operators, corporate officers, eldercare facilities, hospitality and other locations can learn more by visiting the MedCheks website at www.medcheks.com.

"The Medcheks app maintains a safe and secure digital health record that can be used in real-time for entry to any location as long as the end-user is a partner in our network or is looking for proof of health Record i.e vaccination or a negative COVID test," said James Ram, President of MedCheks, a TRxADE HEALTH company. "We are working to rapidly build our future partner network of countries, and companies across all verticals, who value the security, ease and cost-effective measures afforded by a trusted app designed to securely reestablish day-to-day operations. We look forward to driving a successful launch with our initial partners in the months to come."

Wertpapier


