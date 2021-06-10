 
Virginia Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2021

Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA), a tuition-free public school program, will celebrate the Class of 2021 during two commencement ceremonies, one virtual and one in-person on Saturday, June 12th.

Available to students in grades K-12 across the Commonwealth, VAVA is a program of the King and Queen County Public Schools, the Patrick County Public Schools, Radford City, and the Richmond City Public Schools.

The virtual graduation will celebrate the achievements of more than 140 students. Collectively, the Class of 2021 reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities across the country including many in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“At VAVA, our students have learned how to succeed both inside and outside the classroom,” said Suzanne Sloane, VAVA’s Head of School. “I’m so proud that each graduate has been able to participate in our online school to reach his or her full potential. I have no doubt that the VAVA Class of 2021 has a bright future ahead.”

Students enroll in VAVA for a number of reasons—some are looking to escape bullying, some have health concerns, many wish to accelerate their learning through advanced courses unavailable at their traditional school and others are looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting to find success. VAVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art and music as well as a host of electives. Live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers provide not only an engaging experience but give students the opportunity to learn with their peers in an interactive online environment.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Virginia Virtual Academy 2021 Graduation Ceremonies
WHEN: Saturday, June 12, 2021
WHERE: Link to watch the virtual graduation is available upon request

About Virginia Virtual Academy

VAVA is available tuition-free to students state-wide, giving families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s preeminent tech-enabled education companies. For more information about VAVA, visit vava.k12.com.

