Aquamonitrix Revolutionizes Water Quality Monitoring With Sierra Wireless Octave Edge-to-Cloud IoT Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 14:50  |  56   |   |   

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSX:SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that Aquamonitrix is using Sierra Wireless Octave, the all-in one edge-to-cloud solution for connecting industrial assets to the cloud, to enable its ground-breaking water quality analyzer to provide accurate, real-time information on nitrate and nitrite levels in fresh and effluent water.

Octave Provides Real-Time Continuous Information, Speeds Time-to-Market, and Reduces Costs
 Working in conjunction with Sierra Wireless and Sierra Wireless’ partner Linkwave Technologies, Aquamonitrix Ltd – backed by the resources of its parent company T.E. Laboratories (TelLab) - has been able to use Octave to develop a new remote monitoring IoT application that enables water managers to react immediately to nitrate-related pollution events, helping them to avoid fines, environmental damage, and reputation loss. The application also allows for near-continuous monitoring, so that episodic pollution events need no longer go undetected. Users can gather sufficient data to better model and understand nitrate/nitrite sources and treatment dynamics, enabling them to arrive at evidence-based, optimized solutions.

“Octave’s innovative technology helps us capture critical data on water quality every few seconds. By getting up-to-date information on water quality, management can make data-driven decisions and ensure regulatory compliance,” said Alan Staunton, New Product Development Lead, Aquamonitrix. “Moreover, Octave’s efficient power consumption allows longer deployment periods, diminishing maintenance needs, and provides an integrated monitoring solution that is cost-effective.”

By using Octave, engineers at Aquamonitrix did not have to build any IoT infrastructure from scratch and were able to launch the remote monitoring IoT application in less than five months at a predictable cost.

“Being a complete solution, Octave provides not just the edge devices that extract data from the Aquamonitrix sensors, but also cellular connectivity and cloud actions that securely transmit sensor data over low power cellular networks to Aquamonitrix cloud applications,” said Olivier Pauzet, Vice President Product & IoT Solutions, Sierra Wireless.

“Octave enables secured connections from edge devices to any cloud provider or cloud-based application such as Azure Power BI. It also allows companies to simplify their development and de-risk their deployment so that they can focus on their data and creating innovative IoT applications,” said Andrew Newton, CEO, Linkwave Technologies.

