Omeros Announces Publication Detailing the Mechanism of Action of PDE7 In Nicotine Addiction

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021   

Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, immunologic diseases (e.g., complement-mediated diseases and cancers) and central nervous system disorders, today announced publication of the article “Selective inhibition of phosphodiesterase 7 enzymes reduces motivation for nicotine use through modulation of mesolimbic dopaminergic transmission” in the peer-reviewed Journal of Neuroscience.

The article describes for the first time the effect of selective inhibitors of phosphodiesterase 7 (PDE7), an enzyme that regulates the intracellular levels of the second messenger cyclic adenosine monophosphate, on nicotine consumption. Specifically, inhibitors of PDE7 reduced nicotine consumption and relapse in rodent models of nicotine abuse. Inhibition of PDE7 by Omeros’ proprietary small molecules such as OMS527, which was previously reported to have no safety concerns and a pharmacokinetic profile consistent with once-daily oral dosing in its successful Phase 1 trial, resulted in potentiation of intracellular signaling linked to dopamine D1 receptors, which can restore the dopaminergic transmission altered by nicotine. In the study it was also observed that PDE7 inhibition did not elicit conditioned place preference and did not induce intravenous self-administration, indicating lack of abuse liability of OMS527. The research was conducted in collaboration with the School of Pharmacy of the University of Camerino in Italy.

“In my 30 years of research in addiction, I have rarely seen such a clear and promising effect as that seen with PDE7 inhibitors,” said Roberto Ciccocioppo, Professor of Pharmacology and Head of the School of Advanced Studies at the University of Camerino. “I am also excited about the mechanism of action of these molecules. They act by restoring the dopaminergic transmission, which is altered by chronic nicotine use. Equally important, they have this effect without any signs of abuse potential. Considering the general role of dopamine transmission in substance use disorder, I expect that administration of PDE7 inhibitors would also reduce the motivation of other drugs of abuse, such as opioids, psychostimulants and alcohol.”

