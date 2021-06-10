Envel Raises $2M Crowdfunding Bringing Total Seed to $4.75M

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Envel, a Boston-based fintech, has raised $2M from nearly 2,000 crowdfunding investors who are all eager to support Envel in its quest to alleviate the financial challenges faced by many young people. Envel …

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Envel, a Boston-based fintech, has raised $2M from nearly 2,000 crowdfunding investors who are all eager to support Envel in its quest to alleviate the financial challenges faced by many young people. Envel conducted this successful campaign on the Wefunder crowdfunding platform, enabling them to connect with investors from across the U.S. and around the world. Envel spent 6 weeks in the number one spot on Wefunder, the largest crowdfunding platform in the U.S., attracting investors with their purpose driven mission, unique patent pending technology, strong community engagement and uniquely experienced leadership team. Envel is a mobile banking app with a Visa debit card that uses an automated envelope system powered by artificial intelligence to help a new generation automate their money management. Given that over 65% of working Americans live paycheck to paycheck, Envel believes it has the right solution for the right time and that their mission is now more crucial than ever. With minimal fees, no minimum balance and no credit checks, Envel seeks to help all age groups and demographics by prioritizing financial inclusion and its zealot like approach to solving customer pain points, over a pure profit motive. Envel's mission is simple, to help people manage their money better, so that they can live better lives.