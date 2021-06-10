Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Partnership on Permitted Proven Treasure Recovery Areas and Operations

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (OTC PINK:BLIS), proudly announces that the Company has entered into a long-term agreement for partnership on proven perpetually …

The sites are known wreck sites of several of the lost Treasure Fleet of 1715, and been the source of many recoveries of gold, silver and large amounts of other valuable artifacts. The site has a perpetual permit, as well as held by our partner company we paired with to work the areas of what they have gathered for thousands of targets to be searched and recoveries which had not been targeted previously.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (OTC PINK:BLIS), proudly announces that the Company has entered into a long-term agreement for partnership on proven perpetually permitted wreck sites off the East Coast of Florida for work during the summer season. The Company and its new partner have acquired a purpose-built recovery vessel for use, which TSR has outfitted with state of the art equipment for search, location and recovery operations. Such operations have been ongoing for final surveying, and preparation of the recovery/dive vessel for immediate operations.

TSR has acquired a large number of technology enhancements including precise GPS equipment, sensor technology including use of side-scan sonar, numerous metal detection equipment, large scale computing systems, monitors, dredging and pumps for working sites. Due to the equipment and expertise of Kane Fisher, TSR Operations Manager, and Greg Bounds, of Gold Hound TSR will now be able to target unsearched but surveyed thousands of potential targets around proven wreck trails.

With the vessels now ready, TSR will update and provide information on all aspects of operations, including video and other media updates in the short term.

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery

TSR is a three-fold treasure related company, with its own recovery vessels and partners, it has made recoveries, and holds hundreds of miles of researched areas. TSR has its treasure recovery part of the Company as well as its Media Group for television, gaming and Media matters such as its gaming portion and its television side being developed. All three components will make up the triad of revenue sources and business development.

Our web site will be updated as new matters are announced including recoveries, the media side, and gaming side at www.treasurewreck.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release and the statements of representatives of TSR. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, TSR's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

