 
checkAd

Jeep(R) Brand and onX Offroad to Empower More Off-Road Adventures Together

Autor: Accesswire
10.06.2021, 15:00  |  63   |   |   

MISSOULA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Two of the most trusted names in off-roading, the Jeep® brand and onX Offroad, the industry's leading off-road navigation app, have launched a program empowering Jeep Wave customers and Jeep brand …

MISSOULA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Two of the most trusted names in off-roading, the Jeep® brand and onX Offroad, the industry's leading off-road navigation app, have launched a program empowering Jeep Wave customers and Jeep brand enthusiasts to get off the pavement and venture off-road more than they ever have before.

The Jeep brand and its industry-exclusive Jeep Wave customer care program are always looking for new ways to provide benefits to Jeep 4x4 owners. Through a collaboration with onX, all Jeep owners with 2021 model-year Jeep vehicles will receive six months of Elite access to the onX Offroad App.

Foto: Accesswire

Jeep x onX

Every Jeep brand enthusiast has an incredible story to tell about how their vehicle has enabled an experience unlike any other brand. The Jeep brand allows its owners, fans, and followers to live life to the fullest, offering a full line of vehicles that give owners a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Now, with onX Offroad, the Jeep brand's enthusiasts have the technology to make those dreams a reality.

'It's in the DNA of every Jeep brand vehicle and its owner to want to go off-road in pursuit of adventure. Together, the Jeep brand and onX Offroad now make it easier and more accessible for our customers, whether they are expert Jeep vehicle enthusiasts or new Jeep 4x4 owners ready for their first off-road experience, to go out onto the trails,' said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America, Stellantis. 'This relationship with onX Offroad gives our owners, especially those who may need a bit more confidence to turn onto the trail, another highly efficient tool to live the dreams that have become synonymous with Jeep 4x4 ownership.'

'I've been a Jeep 4x4 owner for 17 years,' said Rory Edwards, onX Offroad General Manager. 'With onX Offroad, I can confidently put my Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon to the test, navigating my favorite trails, and discovering new ones - from Blacktail Wild Bill in Montana to Pritchett Canyon in Moab. We're excited to empower other Jeep 4x4 owners with the same confidence and freedom to go where they've always wanted to explore. They just need to hop in their Jeep 4x4, plug in their onX Offroad App, and go.'

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jeep(R) Brand and onX Offroad to Empower More Off-Road Adventures Together MISSOULA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Two of the most trusted names in off-roading, the Jeep® brand and onX Offroad, the industry's leading off-road navigation app, have launched a program empowering Jeep Wave customers and Jeep brand …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Resources Corporation Announces Closing of $30.1 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Lakeland Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results
Fortitude Gold’s East Camp Douglas Returns 17.92 Meters Of 1.29 G/T Gold Under Lithocap
Infobird Co., Ltd. Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in ...
Caduceus Corp Announces Additional Settlement of Debt and Write-Off of $2,470,954 in Liabilities
SPI Energy Issues $4.21 Million 10% Convertible Promissory Note with $20 per Share Conversion Price
Lithoquest Announces Increase in Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to up to $1.5 ...
Network-1 Extends its Share Repurchase Program
Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Issue of Warrants and Issue of Equity
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Director Resignation
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication