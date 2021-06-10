Jeep(R) Brand and onX Offroad to Empower More Off-Road Adventures Together

MISSOULA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Two of the most trusted names in off-roading, the Jeep® brand and onX Offroad, the industry's leading off-road navigation app, have launched a program empowering Jeep Wave customers and Jeep brand …

The Jeep brand and its industry-exclusive Jeep Wave customer care program are always looking for new ways to provide benefits to Jeep 4x4 owners. Through a collaboration with onX, all Jeep owners with 2021 model-year Jeep vehicles will receive six months of Elite access to the onX Offroad App.

Jeep x onX

Every Jeep brand enthusiast has an incredible story to tell about how their vehicle has enabled an experience unlike any other brand. The Jeep brand allows its owners, fans, and followers to live life to the fullest, offering a full line of vehicles that give owners a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Now, with onX Offroad, the Jeep brand's enthusiasts have the technology to make those dreams a reality.

'It's in the DNA of every Jeep brand vehicle and its owner to want to go off-road in pursuit of adventure. Together, the Jeep brand and onX Offroad now make it easier and more accessible for our customers, whether they are expert Jeep vehicle enthusiasts or new Jeep 4x4 owners ready for their first off-road experience, to go out onto the trails,' said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America, Stellantis. 'This relationship with onX Offroad gives our owners, especially those who may need a bit more confidence to turn onto the trail, another highly efficient tool to live the dreams that have become synonymous with Jeep 4x4 ownership.'

'I've been a Jeep 4x4 owner for 17 years,' said Rory Edwards, onX Offroad General Manager. 'With onX Offroad, I can confidently put my Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon to the test, navigating my favorite trails, and discovering new ones - from Blacktail Wild Bill in Montana to Pritchett Canyon in Moab. We're excited to empower other Jeep 4x4 owners with the same confidence and freedom to go where they've always wanted to explore. They just need to hop in their Jeep 4x4, plug in their onX Offroad App, and go.'